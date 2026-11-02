How to watch Election Day coverage on KTVU FOX 2, Fox Local San Francisco

The Brief KTVU FOX 2 and Fox Local San Francisco will have comprehensive, live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections. We'll have election coverage all day over the air, on your smart TV, YouTube, Fox Local or wherever you stream.



KTVU FOX 2 and Fox Local San Francisco will have comprehensive, live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections. With key contests on the line — from the balance of power on Capitol Hill to high-stakes races for California Governor, and major statewide propositions — Fox Local is bringing you up-to-the-minute results and live reports.

Election Day Newscast Schedule

We'll have election coverage all day over the air, on your smart TV, YouTube, Fox Local or wherever you stream.

Mornings on 2 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. – watch on-air or streaming

Election Day Live: California Midterms from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – watch on-air or streaming

Election Night Live: California Midterms from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – watch on KICU Channel 36 or Fox Local

The Ten O'Clock News from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. – watch on-air or streaming

The Eleven O'Clock News from 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. – watch on-air or streaming

Fox Local on your TV

KTVU FOX 2 is available to watch for free on Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the Fox Local app.

No cable subscription or login is required.

How to get Fox Local on your phone

Take KTVU FOX 2 wherever you go by downloading Fox Local on your iPhone or Android.

iPhone users can download Fox Local from the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

Fox Local is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download .

How to watch on FOX One

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.