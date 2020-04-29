Hundreds of face masks reportedly thrown onto I-880 in Union City

Traffic on southbound Interstate 880 in Union City was brought to a standstill Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of face masks were reportedly thrown onto the roadway.

The incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. near the Whipple Road off-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic log, a caller reported that someone threw the face masks from a vehicle, although authorities have not yet confirmed how they ended up on the highway.

CHP officers stopped traffic for a short period of time as Caltrans crews picked up the masks.