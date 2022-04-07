I-580 freeway reopens in Livermore following shutdown due to CHP investigation

article

Traffic was backed up late Thursday afternoon for a couple of hours into the evening commute on eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, officials say.

CHP reopened the freeway lanes at around 5 p.m.

Livermore police sent an advisory out on social media at 2:59 p.m. to say the incident was causing more congestion than normal. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at North Livermore Avenue, where the lanes were blocked, police said.

Caltrans cameras in the area showed traffic backed-up as far as Pleasanton, east of El Charro Road.

At around 4 p.m. CHP Dublin, who is handling the case, thanked the public for their patience, but did not have an estimate of when they freeway would reopen. Nor did they share any details of what the incident was they were working on. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes or to avoid the area.

SkyFox flew above the area and KTVU has sent a reporter to gather more information.

There are residual delays west of Los Colinas Road on the freeway.

