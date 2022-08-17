I-680 shut near Pacheco due to jackknifed big rig

article

A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer led to the closure of southbound I-680 in Martinez during the Wednesday morning commute.

All lanes were blocked due to the collision near Pacheco Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. Traffic was backed up past the Benicia-Martinez Bridge.

The big rig appeared to be jackknifed.

The center media was damaged and needs to be repaired.

There was no immediate word on potential injuries or how the crash occurred.

Authorities did not estimate when the freeway might reopen.