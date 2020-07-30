I-980 reopens after crisis negotiators respond to man on downtown Oakland over-crossing

Lanes in both directions of I-980 in downtown Oakland have reopened after being blocked for about two hours Thursday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

At around 4:55 p.m. CHP, Oakland police, and the fire department responded to an area where a man in his 20s was spotted partly hanging over the freeway's 12th St. over-crossing. Crisis negotiators were brought in to assist.

A severe traffic alert was issued at 7:11 p.m. Westbound traffic was diverted off at 18th Street. Eastbound traffic had to be diverted off at 11th Street. By around 9 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

The man was eventually able to climb back over the fence from where he was sitting on the ledge. He was safety taken into custody and arrested.