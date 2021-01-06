Police treatment of pro-Trump protesters disturbs Black activists, Republicans embarrassed

As disorder unfolded on Capitol Hill Wednesday, the Bay Area along with the rest of the world, watched in shock.

"I’m afraid and terrified, by what we saw today," says Xochitl Johnson of Refuse Fascism.

He was one of the dozens who protested in San Franciso after watching pro-Trump supporters errupt into violence on Capitol Hill.

"If there was ever a time for Trump to get out it’s now," another protester at the last minute protest said.

The president's transition out of the Oval Office sparked "Stop the Steal" protest across the country, but in D.C., the call to action led to a violent siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Even those on the right weren't pleased.

"I was embarrassed," Matt Shupe of the Contra Costa Republican Party told KTVU on Wednesday. "Today I think represented everything that is hypocritical and antithetical to the Republican party, to the constitution and to the United States."

The day erupted into chaos and violence that some say was not policed. And longtime progressive activists noted how unfair the protest was.

"Given the work I do work that I do around police and policing I was looking for law enforcement's reaction," said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti-Police Terror Project.

And what she saw was police officers politely opening gates for the mostly white, pro-Trump protesters.

"I was enraged right, thinking about all of the injuries we have suffered over the decades," Brooks said.

Pastor Michael McBride of Berkeley Way and the Black Church PAC said he was reminded of Black Lives Matter and other protests. But the treatment of the protesters was vastly different.

"I’ve been in protest and seen people arrested, beaten and even killed for much less than what we saw today," McBride said.

The stark contrast in treatment stuck fear around the nation and disturbed Black activists.

While fear crept into the hearts of many watching the violence in D.C., a pro-Trump protest in Los Gatos carried on Wednesday.

"I don’t condone violence, Trump supporters don’t condone violence," said Trump supporter, Martha Sadino. "The patriots in D.C. that I know, the hundred thousand who went there for a peaceful protest."

Unfortunately, it was anything but, leaving Bay Area residents and the rest of the world calling for action.

"We should transform our fear and frustration into accountability," McBride said.