Federal immigration agents seen near Milpitas and San Jose jails, sheriff's office confirms

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The Brief The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says they have noticed federal immigration agents in Milpitas and San Jose in recent days. The activity has been observed at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas and the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose. The sheriff's office says they do not participate in this type of enforcement activity. KTVU could not confirm anyone was taken into custody.



The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says they've noticed the increased presence of federal immigration agents at both the Elmwood Correctional Facility and at the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose in recent days.

Increased federal presence

What we know:

KTVU received a tip late Wednesday night of a release of about 10 inmates from Elmwood and that ICE was outside waiting for them. KTVU reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to confirm their presence at the jail in Milpitas, but has not heard back.

The sheriff's office on Thursday said Milpitas Fire Department and EMS responded to Elmwood for an unrelated medical call involving a person in custody. "As they arrived, federal agents were seen in the area," Brooks Jarosz, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. He said the sheriff's office was not involved in what he called an "operation."

The sheriff's office said they do not participate in this type of enforcement activity.

"We are aware of people being stopped, questioned, and sometimes apprehended shortly after they’re released," Jarosz said, adding that the sheriff's office has not received any information from ICE regarding their operations or intentions.

Witness speaks

What we don't know:

It is not clear if anyone was taken into federal immigration agents' custody from the Elmwood jail on Wednesday night. A witness at the scene in Milpitas told KTVU that an ICE agent tasered a man, but that could not be confirmed.