Idaho murders trial: What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's court hearing set for Thursday

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected to be back in court Thursday morning.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one county of burglary for entering their home.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Last week, Kohberger made his first court appearance in Latah County, Idaho where a judge ordered he be held without bond.

He has not yet entered a plea in court.

Thursday's court appearance is a preliminary status hearing, which typically determines the next steps in the case. It's scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to documents, authorities began suspecting Kohberger for the murders less than two weeks after the Nov. 13 slayings.

Detectives connected him to the murders through his DNA was found on a knife sheath at the murder scene and cellphone records. He was arrested in Pennsylvania more than a month later.