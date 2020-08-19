'Immediate threat to life:' Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Hennessey Fire residents in North Bay

Additional mandatory evacuation orders were issued early Wednesday morning due to the rapid spread of the Hennessey Firein rural Napa and Solano counties.

The fires are so serious, CalFire officials said they pose an "immediate threat to life."

The Hennessey Fire is one of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, which had burned 46,000 acres by Wednesday morning.

The new mandatory evacuation orders are for Wooden Valley Road from Highway 121, including Wooden Valley Cross Road and Gordon Valley Road, to the Napa County line.

Mandatory evacuations had been ordered Monday in heavily wooded areas covering Sage Canyon Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including Pritchard Hill, and Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock.

A line of the Hennessey Fire in the Vacaville area. Aug. 19, 2020

Mandatory evacuation orders of residences and commercial buildings along Steele Canyon Road from state Highway 128 (near the state Highway 121 junction) northeast to the Berryessa Highlands housing development just south of Lake Berryessa were issued Tuesday evening.

In Solano County, residents west of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate Highway 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to state Highway 128 are instructed to evacuate immediately, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District also announced that an evacuation order is in effect for the English Hills area north of Vacaville.

The Fairfield Police Department has also issued advisories for the residential areas east of Interstate Highway 80 north of Manuel Campos Road; residential areas west of Highway 80 off of Hilborn and Lyon roads; and residential areas near Rancho Solano Parkway.

Additionally, due to the fires, Highway 128 has been closed between the Napa County line and Pleasants Valley Road.

There was zero containment reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. A total of 50 structures have been destroyed, 50 have been damaged and 1,900 are threatened.

The fire, first reported about 6:45 a.m. Monday, had, as of Wednesday morning, burned about 10,000 acres of vegetation southwest of Lake Berryessa, and was moving quickly eastward toward Highway 128.

The following evacuation shelters have been set up:

Crosswalk Community Church – 2950 First Street, Napa

McBride Senior Center – 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Ulatis Cultural Center – 1000 Ultatis Drive, Vacaville

Vacaville Skate Center – 551 Davis Street, Vacaville

Eugene Padan Elementary School – 200 Padan School Road, Vacaville

Fairmont Charter School – 1355 Marshall Road, Vacaville

Sierra Vista Elementary School – 310 Bel Air Drive, Vacaville

Will C. Wood High School – 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville

You can take animals and pets to the following places:

Napa County Animal Shelter – Call (707) 967-4207 for large animals

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – Accepting large animals

Solano County Fairgrounds - Accepting large animals

Solano County Animal Shelter – Accepting small pets

