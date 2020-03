Firefighters are gaining the upper hand in a massive inferno burning at a pallet yard on the 1700 block of S 10th St in San Jose.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians. The first call came in at 2:34 p.m.

The fire is at 4-alarms, as of 3:19 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters say the blaze is "significantly under control."