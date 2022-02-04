Inglewood police arrest man involved in fight with Oakland 49ers fan

Inglewood police on Friday confirmed that have arrested a man who was involved in some sort of fight with a 49ers fan after the Rams game at SoFi Stadium, which left the 40-year-old restaurateur from Oakland in a medically induced coma.

Late Thursday night, a man came forward to admit he was involved in the fight that happened in the parking of the stadium on Sunday.

Police said more information would be forthcoming later in the morning.

The fan, Daniel Luna, is a popular chef and owner of a Peruvian restaurant called Mistura on PIedmont Avenue. He remained in the hospital after what had been described as an assault.

But on Thursday evening, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told reporters that video from the stadium showed Luna pushed another person from behind, and then that person retaliated and punched Luna once in the mouth area. Luna fell to the ground and hit his head. The incident lasted less than five seconds.

Luna was found bleeding in a stadium parking lot just after 4 p.m. Sunday, about half an hour into the NFC Championship game against the Rams.

It is unclear who made the 911 call that resulted in Luna's transport to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where his wife has flown to be by his side.

"It looked like a small altercation that went very bad," Butts said. "From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn't like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them."

Butts said he only learned of the incident on Thursday when he knew a crime was committed and called the press conference.

In Oakland, Luna's friends comforted each other and tried to make sense of what happened.

"I'm shocked. It's devastating," said Luna's friend Carlos Moreira who owns Pucquio, a Peruvian restaurant.

He said Luna is a huge sports fan and is "super charismatic. Always a smile on his face. Super happy, great vibe."

Sam Singer, a well-known crisis communications expert in Oakland, said he became friends with Luna dining at Luna's restaurant Mistura on Piedmont Avenue.

"It's unthinkable to me in society where it could happen to someone so sweet and kind and generous like Daniel," Singer said. "It makes me question why anyone would go to an NFL game."

FOX11 staff contributed to this report.