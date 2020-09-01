Investigation begins into LA Sheriff's deputy shooting and killing a Black man

article

Los Angeles (AP) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating an incident, in which a deputy shot and killed a Black man.

In a statement, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said detectives responded Monday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1200 block of West 109th Place, unincorporated Los Angeles, to investigate the shooting.

The department said on its Twitter account that, "During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies."

The man produced a handgun and "a deputy-involved `hit' shooting" occurred.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told The Los Angeles Times that the man was shot after deputies tried to stop him for riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

He alleged that the suspect punched a deputy in the face before he was fatally shot.