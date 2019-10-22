'Isolated shooting' outside high school in Santa Rosa with one victim, police say

article

Santa police on Tuesday began investigating an isolated shooting they said occurred outside Ridgeway High School, where one victim was reported.

Just after 9 a.m. police sent out an alert, saying the lone shooter is still outstanding. There was no other known violence on campus.

Police look at a fence outside Ridgway High in Santa Rosa after a shooting outside campus. Oct. 22, 2019

Police did not elaborate on the type of injury the victim suffered but added that person was given medical treatment.

As a result, Ridgeway High School, Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.

A Santa Rosa police officer holds a rifle outside Ridgway High after a shooting outside campus. Oct. 22, 2019



