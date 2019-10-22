Jail reform advocates urge supervisors to audit Alameda County Sheriff following 2 Investigates report

article

Civil rights advocates will join family members who have lost loved ones inside Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday to demand an audit of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office following a KTVU investigation showing the Dublin facility has a higher jail death rate per capita than Los Angeles, the nation's largest jail system.

Organized by the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights in Oakland, jail reform advocates are again imploring the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to issue a full, independent audit of the sheriff's office to bring transparency and accountability. The organization has been calling for such an audit for nearly two years.

Board President Richard Valle's spokesman has previously told KTVU that the board would not consider such an audit until a smaller one was conducted and reviewed. The results of that audit have not yet been made public, although the board is expected to discuss this issue Tuesday on a special retreat, according to the agenda.

In previous interviews, Sheriff Greg Ahern's spokesman, Sgt. Ray Kelly, said the office welcomes an audit; in fact, such a review would likely show that the jails need more money, mostly to provide better mental health care.

The civil rights advocates, however, say it appears as though the sheriff has enough money. The sheriff's budget has grown $144 million in the last decade, totalling $443 million this year, while the jail population has decreased.

"A full and independent audit of the ACSO would provide an opportunity for our county officials to reallocate resources toward services that improve our health and wellbeing, and ensure our safety," the Ella Baker Center said on its Audit Ahern web page.

The Ella Baker Center planned to focus Tuesday's rally on last month's 2 Investigates report that showed that at least 41 in-custody deaths have occurred inside Santa Rita Jail - including Dujuan Armstrong, one of three inmates who died after being physically restrained in a WRAP, and Paul Lee, who died from an apparent medical emergency in January 2018.

At least 40 inmates have died in Santa Rita since 2014, a 2 Investigates analysis shows.

“Ever since my brother passed away, my life has not been the same,” Tanasha Lee said about her brother. “I break down and cry every day. I know we don’t never supposed to question the Lord, but I just keep putting my faith in praying that we get justice for my brother.”

2 Investigates also revealed that of those inmate deaths, 14 were suicides and 11 of those inmates were kept in some form of isolation.

Despite these "alarming number of in-custody deaths," the Ella Baker Center pointed out that the Alameda County Supervisors has continued to increase Sheriff Ahern's budget each year.