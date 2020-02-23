Jussie Smollett in court in Chicago Monday

article

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is in court in Chicago on Monday.

He is facing six new charges of disorderly conduct, accused of lying to Chicago police last year about an alleged hate crime attack.

Smollett was originally indicted on 16 counts of lying to authorities, but the Cook County State's Attorney later dropped those charges.

Legal expert Karen Conti said it would be in Smollett's best interest to avoid a trial, but a plea bargain might not be an option.

"We had a problem here with transparency, and I think the special prosecutor is going to want everybody to see what the evidence was, and what the evidence is, and whether or not Jussie Smollett really did these things that he was accused of," Conti said.

Smollett's lawsuit against the city for malicious prosecution is still pending.