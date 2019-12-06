Juvenile shot in the leg at Brentwood bowling alley parking lot

article

A juvenile was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital late Friday afternoon at Harvest Park Bowling Alley's parking lot in Brentwood, according to police.

Brentwood Police Department said the shooting at 5000 Balfour Road, was not a random act of violence and that there is no threat to public safety, but did not indicate any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Police said the juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries. A source on the ground told KTVU the victim was airlifted to a hospital.

A Tractor Supply Co. next door to the bowling alley said several workers heard the gunshots and could see police on the scene. Police said this is an active investigation.