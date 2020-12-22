Kern County Sheriff and California Department of Justice reach use-of-force settlement

The state Department of Justice and the Kern County Sheriff's Office have reached a legal settlement stemming from a use-of-force lawsuit, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Tuesday.

"This is a good outcome," Becerra said at a virtual news conference. "This is a critical step in advancing trust."

The state Department of Justice sued the sheriff's office alleging violations of excessive force, unreasonable stops and other civilian complaints.

"The sheriff took our concerns seriously," Becerra said. And the settlement, he said, is "aimed at enhancing accountability and transparency." The settlement calls for a 5-year-plan for best practices so that "use of force is not a routine form of policing," he added.

Becerra will be leaving his post soon.

President-elect Joe Biden picked him to be his health secretary, putting a supporter of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.

No one has yet been named for the new California AG's spot.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.