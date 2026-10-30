Key witness takes stand in corruption trial of ex-Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

The Brief Key prosecution witness Mario Juarez takes the stand in the corruption trial of ex-Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Juarez has taken a plea deal with the government. Defense lawyers say Juarez's testimony can't be trusted.



Key government witness Mario Juarez began testifying Friday in the corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, laying bare the alleged bribery conspiracy in which he admitted to taking part.

Witness says he developed long-term ties with defendants

What they're saying:

Juarez told the jury he cultivated relationships going back years with Thao, beginning when she was a councilmember.

Juarez also spoke of his loyalty to businessmen David Duong and his son Andy Duong, who considered Thao "his little sister," according to the witness.

The Duong family runs California Waste Solutions, Oakland's recycling contractor, and also operated Evolutionary Homes, which offered shipping-container units for the unhoused.

Juarez testified he and the Duongs chose Thao as a candidate they knew would "deliver for us if elected as mayor, someone that we could trust to do the things for us."

Witness produced attack ads against Thao's opponent

What we know:

Juarez told the jury he was paid $75,000 — secretly funded by David Duong — to produce attack ads, including one with a Photoshopped image of Loren Taylor, whom Thao narrowly beat in the 2022 mayoral election. Juarez acknowledged the checks he used to pay for the ads bounced, which he knew beforehand would happen.

Alleged bribery scheme detailed

What they're saying:

Juarez said in exchange for helping to get Thao elected as mayor, she promised to renew a 10-year contract with the Duongs' recycling business — and to get the city to buy 100 units from Evolutionary Homes. But then, Juarez testified, Thao "threw a curveball" by asking for $300,000 to be funneled through her longtime partner, Andre Jones.

The government says the Duongs agreed to a "no-show" job for Jones. As Juarez testified about this, Thao smiled from her table in court, apparently in disagreement.

Juarez testified after it became clear Thao was elected mayor, he messaged Andy Duong, "So we may go to jail...but we are a hundred million dollars richer."

Andy Duong then responded, "Money buys everything."

In court Friday, Juarez testified, "I was making light of the fact that we just committed a crime by funding the election."

The defense is expected to vigorously cross-examine Juarez, who’s taken a plea deal with the government. The prosecution has acknowledged, Juarez is "no angel."

Juarez's testimony capped a full week of trial during which the jury heard from two former Oakland city officials and secret recordings taken by a former girlfriend of Juarez.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan