Kincade Fire in Sonoma County chars 10,000 acres with zero containment

A wildfire in Sonoma County that sparked Wednesday night forcing 2,000 residents to leave their homes, is located near the footprint of the power shutoff zone, according to PG&E.

The blaze dubbed the Kincade Fire, charred 10,000 acres as of Thursday morning with containment still at zero.

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said at a press conference alongside Governor Newsom, the fire has posed a lot of challenges and crews have a long way to go in the firefight.

"We have deployed one of our incident management teams on that fire. And I expect by nightfall we’ll start to see some containment numbers coming up, Porter said. "Still, a lot of challenges there. 600 homes were evacuated, 200 additional precautionary."

The Kincade Fire ignited after 9 p.m. and quickly burned through light flashy fuels in wind-driven conditions, Porter says.

A spokesperson for the fire agency, Johnathan Cox, said additional resources were already prepositioned before the Kincade Fire broke, something that's become customary under high fire danger with dry weather and gusty winds.

There were 15 fire engines on standby, provided by local government agencies and Cal EOS, that Cal Fire was able to quickly dispatch to respond to the fire. Porter says those engines in addition to Cal Fire resources have helped minimize some of the damage.

Cox echoed Chief Porter in saying the fight to bring the Kincade Fire under control has been a difficult one. As winds ramp it, flames quickly spread making it hard for firefighters to gain an upper-hand.

He added that evacuation orders are still in place for areas west of the fire. Cox says offshore winds have slowed, however, that slight improvement in weather conditions does not mean there is no fire activity, but that the imminent danger has slowed.

When PG&E cut power to sections of Sonoma County Wednesday around 3 p.m., 27,837 customers were without electricity.

Governor Newsome announced Thursday that he secured federal aid to support the Kincade Fire response saying, "We are grateful for the swift approval of our request to ensure all resources are available to support the heroic work of our firefighters and first responders working to contain this fire and keep local communities safe."