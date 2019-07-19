KTVU & KTVU Plus Internships

KTVU Channel 2 and KTVU Plus offer an unpaid college internship program three times a year: Spring, Summer and Fall.

Students are provided a chance to experience the working environment of television broadcasting including news/sports, digital/social media news production and promotion, and community affairs.



Internship Requirements :

College students must meet these requirements to qualify for a KTVU/KTVU Plus internship:

Be currently enrolled in an accredited four year college.

Be a junior, senior or graduate student in a graduate program.

Provide a letter on school letterhead, prior to the start of the internship, from an advisor or professor stating that the student is enrolled in school during the current semester/quarter and will be receiving course credit.

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

If you meet the above requirements, you should submit a resume and a completed application >>>>>>Download the application: Click here and send to:

Lisa Yokota

Director of Community Affairs

lisa.yokota@foxtv.com

For inquiries, please contact the KTVU Community Affairs Department by clicking here.

