KTVU & KTVU Plus Job Listings

article

Account Executive

Responsibilities:

Maintain and improve existing client list and generate new business on our FOX stations and websites in order to generate significant revenue and achieve sales budget. Make presentations to advertising agencies and clients. Responsible for selling sponsorships that may include promotions initiated by sales persons. Compile lists of prospective customers to use as sales leads. This position involves local travel to call on regular and prospective clients.



Other duties assigned as deemed necessary and appropriate.

Requirements:

A Bachelors' Degree plus four years of major market experience in transactional and online advertising sales is required. Candidate must be proficient in negotiating utilizing Nielsen LPM ratings and qualitative information. Strong communication and presentation skills – both written and oral are required. Major network affiliation is preferred. Candidate must have proven success with generating and maintaining new business and experience with major sports programming sales. Prior experience with Wide Orbit and One Domain is preferred. Candidate must be detail oriented, resourceful, a team player, reliable and a self-starter. Candidate must have a good working knowledge of Microsoft Office. Must have or be willing to obtain and drive reliable transportation and have a valid CA driver's license with a good driving record.

To apply for Account Executive please click here

Director of Engineering

Responsibilities: The successful candidate will directly supervise the engineering maintenance department staff; develop and implement systems to ensure fault tolerant and error free operation of stations broadcast equipment; oversee the design, installation, and preventive maintenance of broadcast facilities and equipment; establish and maintain internal technical documentation and standards, which ensure stations compliance with FCC, OSHA, EPA, and local regulations; monitors applicable budgets and be responsible for satisfactory completion of assigned projects. Duties also include training technicians in the operation and maintenance of specific equipment for the implementation of applicable procedures. Perform all other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Candidate must have a minimum of 5 years' experience in the television industry with solid design engineering and troubleshooting skills. A degree in Engineering, Broadcast, or IT related field is preferred. Prior management skills, similar position held and/or training experience is highly desired. Working knowledge of the following technologies: full power UHF transmitters, microwave systems, encoding technologies, master control and production automation systems, wired and wireless networking technologies, server and file-based storage hardware, advanced experience with digital video and audio routing, EAS, studio control room and engineering IT systems and a knowledge of electrical systems, UPS, and standby generators. Strong follow-through, record keeping, written communications, and interpersonal skills required. Qualifications/Experience Requirements:

• Data network, data communications, computer systems and broadcast technologies experience

• Working knowledge of computer operating systems (Windows, Linux, Oracle, etc.) and security patching

• Background in digital audio/video technologies at all levels of production

• Knowledge of multi-channel station automation and servers

• File-based newsroom workflows, editing experience and newscast automation

• HD routing switchers, production switchers and audio matrix, cameras, robotics and multi-viewers experience

• Satellite commercial delivery systems knowledge – Pitch Blue, Path fire, etc.

• Understanding of ATSC / 8VSB signals, MPEG2, MPEG4, DOLBY AC3, CALM ACT, EAS, CAP

• Demonstrated ability to lead, manage and motivate a team

To apply for Director of Engineering please click here

Promotion Producer

Responsibilities: Responsible for "conception to completion" of high-end station image, daily topical, special report, proof of performance, sports, digital and community promos/content for KTVU FOX 2 and KTVU Plus. This is a hands on position that requires a motivated self-starter who is able to identify and execute opportunities for advancing the KTVU brand across all platforms including on air, digital, outside media and at station community events. Must be able to work under pressure to produce high quality promotional spots on tight deadlines, both individually and as part of a production team. Other duties assigned as deemed appropriate and necessary.

Requirements: Must possess a working knowledge of The Adobe Suite of editing and design software. (Premiere, After Effects, etc.), and Microsoft Office. Two to four years' experience writing, producing and editing promos in a medium to large market strongly preferred. News promotion experience preferred. College Degree preferred. Videography and lighting skills strongly desired. Position will occasionally be required to work outside of normal business hours, including nights and weekends.

Please click here to apply for Promotion Producer

Sales Assistant

Responsibilities: Candidate will provide administrative support to the KTVU Fox 2 and KICU TV36 Sales management staff and Account Executives. Duties include writing and checking orders, proposals, maintaining organizational systems, general office requirements, and assisting with special projects. Investigate order discrepancies and credit memos. Back up other sales assistants as necessary. Participate in and help with sales coordinated events. Answer phones in a professional and courteous manner. Other duties may be assigned as deemed appropriate and necessary.

Requirements: Strong written/oral communication skills are required. Strong PC skills and proficiency w/ Microsoft Office is also required. This position requires excellent attention to detail, and accuracy. Must be able to interact professionally with a variety of people and work efficiently and courteously w/ station personnel. Must be personable and demonstrate initiative. Two years of experience in an administrative position is required. Media experience preferred. High school diploma or GED is required. College degree preferred.

To apply for Sales Assistant please click here

Traffic Assistant

Responsibilities: Perform multiple television commercial traffic functions such as copy, formatting and inventory management by performing the following duties: Perform back up for Copy Coordinator. Check and file all commercial facility worksheets when needed. Coordinate all input of promotional announcements and public service announcements into Enterprise computer system. Accurately enters alphabetic, numeric or symbolic data from source documents into computer following format displayed on screen. Accurately checks all product conflicts on the daily logs.Makes sure all daily log changes are made. Prints and copies log on a daily basis. Works closely with Local Sales Account Executives,National and Local Sales Assistants, Engineering and Promotion Departments. Overtime may be required. Other duties as assigned by Traffic Manager. May include work for KICU.

Requirements: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or technical school equivalent required as well as one year of experience in Traffic/Operations. Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to other employees of the organization.

To apply for Traffic Assistant, please click here

KTVU AVAILABLE PART-TIME POSITIONS

SILICON VALLEY TECH JOURNALIST

KTVU has an opening for a Part Time Tech Journalist to write stories for KTVU's digital platforms. Primary responsibilities include the following: Research, write and produce stories about Silicon Valley tech companies, trends, products, filings, acquisitions, announcements and impacts on the Bay Area. Maintain page on KTVU.com with the latest news from Silicon Valley. The ideal candidate will have multiple sources and connections in the industry and be able to break news stories before any other publication. The tech journalist is also responsible for producing stories for multiple digital and social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Journalism or Communication preferred. Must be proficient in AP Style writing and have 3-5 years writing and/or experience covering Silicon Valley business. Must be able to work independently and in a fast-paced, changing environment. He or she may be required to work off-site to conduct interviews or cover events and announcements.

PART TIME NEWS WRITER

KTVU has an immediate opening for a Part Time News Writer to write clear, factual and unbiased news stories in the style assigned by the News Director and Executive Producers. Re-write wire copy and write news scripts from information supplied by Reporters and other news sources in an active, conversational style for broadcast television. Coordinate and edit News videotape to make the best use of video and sound. This includes desktop editing. Write news stories in a manner that communicates the interest and urgency of the news to viewers. Ability to line produce newscasts on a fill-in basis are essential for this job. Other duties assigned as deemed appropriate and necessary.

Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Journalism or Communication required. Two to three years' experience in News writing required. Newscast producing experience is a big plus, as is experience working with iNews, Edius and Bit Central systems. Must be thoroughly professional in all aspects of journalism. Must be well read on current affairs and have a wide-range working knowledge and understanding of general interest subjects. AFTRA union membership required.

PART TIME NEWS EDITOR

KTVU has an opening for a Part Time News Video Editor. Primary responsibilities include the use of non-linear systems to edit raw video under the instruction of producers, writers, reporters, supervisors, etc. Exercise excellent professional judgment based on current broadcast industry video and audio quality and editing standards. Follow station policies regarding journalistic standards of good taste, quality and appropriateness, and alert managers when questions arise regarding any of these concerns. Locate, file and computerize archival video. Record video and audio feeds from sources including microwave, satellite, fiber, phone, and other web-based/internet feeds. Make dubs and prepare video for use in-house, in the field and for other related news department purposes. Additional duties assigned as deemed appropriate or necessary.

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university preferred with two to four years related experience. Must have experience editing television newscasts. Familiarity with Bit Central, iNews and Edius a plus. Must be able to meet aggressive deadlines while completing high quality edits.

PART TIME ASSIGNMENT EDITOR

KTVU is seeking a Part-Time Assignment Editor to independently, generate news stories within the station's standards and guidelines. Duties include the following: Research and develop local news stories. Monitor wire services, mail, phone beats, radios, social media sites etc., for breaking news stories. At the direction of news management, gather background material and set-up news stories for reporters and photographers. Contribute to station's social media platforms, creating content and breaking news on various platforms. Must exercise independent thinking and be aware of the development and urgency of news events, and have the ability to cover and translate those stories into maximum viewer interest. Other duties assigned as deemed necessary and appropriate.

Associated degree (or equivalent) in Journalism or Communications from a college or university plus major market TV assignment editor experience is preferred. Strong communication skills, both written and oral, required. Must be able to demonstrate a working knowledge and understanding of the latest ways to utilize social media, both as a news gathering tool and to communicate with our audience.

To apply for any of these Part-Time positions, please send resume to Amber.Eikel@foxtv.com

PART-TIME IT ASSISTANT

KTVU-TV IT is looking for an entry level, self-starting and motivated part time IT assistant to play a key part in keeping technology running smoothly for a 24/7 news operation. Hours are flexible during the week, some very limited weekend work may be necessary to assist in the completion of large projects or shows.

The primary role is to help the full time administrators. You will be unboxing and setting up new hardware so an administrator can take over. After the administrator is done with configuration, you will setup or deploy the equipment to the end user and provide initial basic guidance. This is entry level, so if you can setup your own computer, laptop, cell phone and connect to WiFi, you may be qualified. We won't ask you to configure a router or write applications.

Secondary role includes assisting the large number of users with day-to-day issues on computers, tablets, cell phones and printers. You will monitor the slack channels and ticketing system, to help users with issues.

You will learn about live productions, media management, media formats, editing, transcoding, streaming, telephony and broadcasting. The position will operate in the studios, control rooms, live trucks and office areas.

Candidate must be self-directed, able to work unsupervised, lift 20 lbs., and sit for long periods of time. To apply for Part-time IT Assistant please email your resume to Part-time IT assistant

KTVU and KTVU Plus are Equal Opportunity Employers: M / F / Veteran / Disabled

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please send an email to KTVU.HR@FOXTV.com, call 510-874-0227, or visit our readily accessible station located at 2 Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.