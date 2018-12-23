KTVU Web Links
Week of October 7
- PG&E's new PSPS website (experiencing performance issues)
- Find out if your service may be impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff
- California voter registration status lookup
- Navy Band Southwest Destroyers
Week of September 30
- SFPD 'National coffee with a cop day'
- Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews
- The Rocky Horror Show
- Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar
- The Current War
- Tribune Tavern
- Midnight Traveler Screenings
- Homelessness Symposium
- Scott Ostler book reading and signing
Week of September 23
- Alexi Melvin Marathon Fundraiser
- Cycles of Change
- Women Sports Film Festival (San Francisco)
- Sports memorabilia auction
- Santa Clara County cooling centers
- Find out if your service may be impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff
- WWE at Chase Center
- "PUSH" at SF Green Film Festival
- "After the Fire" at SF Green Film Festival
- "Hot Mikado" at Gateway Theatre
- Rolling Loud Bay Area
- "Motherload" at SF Green Film Festival
Week of September 16
- Marin County Free Flu Shots
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom 30-Hour Coffin Challenge
- Oakland Community Block Party
- The Fast Metabolism Diet
- Oakland Cocktail Week: Town Throwdown 2019 Cocktail Competition
- Have a Ball Golf Tournament
- 24th Annual Kaiser Permanente Northern California International Dragon Boat Festival
Week of September 2
Week of September 9
- 2019-20 San Francisco Opera Season
- Top Girls
- SF Cheese Fest
- Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066
- Savor the Season
- Wahl Man of the Year
Week of August 26
- Oakland Roots
- GoFundMe for Ryan Joseph of Walniut Creek
- Preventing Teen Vaping Forum | Oakland Coliseum | Sept. 3, 2019
- San Francisco Stair Climb
- Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
- Jonny Moseley named finalist for U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Hall of Fame class. Vote here
- Sausalito Art Festival
- Chase Center sweepstakes
- Securing Degrees Debt Free
- California Wine Month Events
Week of August 19
- PG&E weather-related power shutoffs
- Wildfire Ready: How to prepare for an evacuation
- California Independent Film Festival
- Ted Gallagher Navy Seal Foundation Fundraiser
Week of August 12
- 49ers Players For A Purpose
- WICKED presented by Broadway San Jose
- Felipe Esparza at San Jose Improv
- Silicon Valley Comic Con
- San Francisco Free Pool Admittance
- Firefighter Youth Academy Fundraiser
- Royal Family of Serbia
- Lifeline
Week of August 5
Week of July 29
- Stop the Bleed
- How to help Gilroy victims
- Gilroy Foundation: Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund
- Homeless Project 2019
- UC Davis Wildfire Survey
- Gilroy shooting crisis support resources
- Stop the Bleed
- Jeremy Piven: An Evening of Stand-up Comedy
- HaHa Davis "Big Fellas of Comedy Tour" hosted by Hannibal Thompson
- A's Access
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Animal Attractions
Week of July 22
- Sacred Heart backpack and school supply drive
- A's Root Beer Float Day
- Vallejo Police Department hosts K-9 trial
- Heritage Fire Napa
- Gilroy Garlic Festival
- Piedmont Chamber Music Festival
- Eatwith and MasterChef pop-up dinner
- Chris Porter Live
- Red Sea Diving Resort on Netflix
- San Francisco Jewish Film Festival
- Matty Gregg Runs
Week of July 15
- Dine Downtown San Jose
- Renting Oscar Mayer wienermobile
- Hummus recall
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- Buckelew Suicide Prevention Hotline- 415 499-1100 - Novato
- Suicide Prevention- hotline (1-855-587-6373) & info
- Mental Health Crisis Services- Sonoma County
- Sea of Shadows in San Francisco
- Sea of Shadows in Berkeley
- Cartas Con Amor web page
- Cartas Con Amor funding
- Foothill Music Theatre Presents "Cinderella"
- National Caviar Day by The Caviar Co.
- Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
- Taking a Hike with Cannabis
- DeRay Davis at San Jose Improv
- BBQ 'N While Black fundraiser
Week of July 8
- Sapphiras fundraiser: Santa Rosa hit-and-run victim
- Festival Opera's "Susannah"
- Cover Your K-9
- Brandon T. Jackson at San Jose Improv
Week of July 1
Week of June 24
- Thousands of fireworks recalled
- SF Pride Community Calendar of events
- Outside Lands Night Show tickets
- Ring Around the Rosé from BACA Wines
- The Moscow Rules by Jonna Mendez
- Hugh Groman Fourth of July Recipes
Week of June 17
- California Rapid Response Networks
- Apple support
- Watch Rusalka at the San Francisco Opera Summer 2019
- More information on festival and free concert at KalayaanSF 2019
- Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Junteenth Celebration Through Dance
- Dan St. Germain performing at Punchline San Francisco
- Kaffa Exchange
Week of June 10
- Request for Comment on the Consumer Inflation Measures Produced by Federal Statistical Agencies
- Youth Orchestra's Bon Voyage concert and summer concert series
- San Jose Improv
- Sonoma County Elder Abuse Awareness Month
- Law Enforcement Torch Run
- Alameda County Fair Food
- Salesforce Tower Tours
- Study: Roundup found in breakfast cereal
- Oakland mayor donates Game 6 Warriors tix to Alameda Co. Food Bank
- Sonoma Raceway
- Rising Stars in San Francisco
- VTA free rides to cooling centers
Week of June 3
- Warriors NBA Finals fundraiser for "Oakland Promise" program
- Warriors Chase Center Jobs
- Transcendence Theatre Company
- FBI Bigfoot report
- improv.com/sanjose enter promo code 'KTVU' at check-out for $5 off Amir K's shows this weekend
- Warriors job openings
- Warriors NBA Finals Game 4 with Mayor Schaaf
Week of May 13 & 20
- Aries Spears at San Jose's Improv
- 100 Black Men of the Bay Area and the Tommie Smith Track Meet
- New Haven Unified School District bargaining update
- Bottlerock - Vine Transit
- Knife Fight Gauntlet
- Interactive SB 1421 map
- Armenian Food Festival in Oakland
- Julian Guthrie
- BART Early Bird Express Service Survey
- California Earthquake Authority
- Inclusion Festival
- Oakland Gay Men's Chorus
- California Earthquake Authority
Week of May 5
- Warriors playoff tickets
- Chinatown Rising Documentary
- Michael Feinstein performs at NIkko
- Heinz Mother's Day
- California Earthquake Authority
- 2020 PGA Championship Ticket Registration
Week of April 29
- Help Kemond play basketball for his high school team
- Water study - check your water quality by entering your zipcode
- Regional training and networking put on by BART Independent Auditor and Berkeley police
- Bay Area Book Festival
- Marin Open Studios
- Jennifer Jolly Techish.com Mother's Day Guide
Week of April 22
- Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- Prairie dog naming contest
- Paw Patrol Live!
- Pacific Boychoir Academy Concert
- 49ers draft party
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Preacher Lawson at San Jose Improv
- Calif. Department of Public Health
- Megan Gallagher
- Deakyn's Fundraiser
- Keri Vellis - Foster Care Awareness
Week of April 15
Week of April 8
- Miracle League North Bay
- Disney's Aladdin - Broadway San Jose
- Mexico trips for 50 teachers
- Carrie Cartier: Children education fund
- Novato Fire Explorer Program
- World's Sweetest Internship
- Tales of the City at SFFILM
- Oakland Airport Free Parking
- Nothing Bundt Cake Locations
- Ben and Jerry's Free Cone Day
- Hugh Jackman one-man show
- Autism Speaks Bay Area Walk
- Monster Jam tickets
- Chef Hugh Groman Easter recipe: filet mignon popoevers with filet mignon and horseradish cream
Week of April 1
- Free tax preparation assistance
- Mt. Diablo Destination Wedding
- Female robotics team GoFundMe
- Warriors playoff tickets
- Manilow Music project
- California Commission on the Status of Women
- Contra Costa College Culinary Arts Food and Wine Scholarship Fundraiser
Week of 3/24/19
- The Steve Silver Foundation & Beach Blanket Babylon “Scholarship for the Arts”
- HUD statement on charges of Facebook housing discrimination
- Charge of housing discrimination against Facebook (Full complaint)
- Letter to Congress on Mueller report
- Stop the Bleed training registration
Week of 3/17/2019
- Doggy Day Out
- SF Travel and Adventure Show
- California Artisan Cheese Festival Tickets
- California State Controller's Office: Search for Unclaimed Property
- Sustainable California Winemaking / Wine Institute
Week of 3/10/19
- Brave the Shave
- Pigs and Pinot
- Recipe: Bellwether Farm Ricotta Angolotti
- Bay Area Pi Day deals
- SF Ballet
- Interactive map: Who is releasing police personnel files under new law, and who is not
Week of 3/3/19
- Sonoma: West County Community Services
- Safe cosmetics
- Live Bald Eagle Camera
- CDC: current info on measles cases and outbreaks
- Save Leonard Powell's home: gofundme
- San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation
- National Women's Day event
- SF Symphony Concert for Kids program
- Birth control recall
- Sonoma County debris drop off
- Camp Fire Donations via White Pony Express
Week of 2/24/19
- How to Break Up With Your Phone
- Dog pictures for Wisconsin terminally-ill girl
- San Jose Earthquakes opening night
Week of 2/19/2019
- City of Richmond survey
- Hello Dolly, at SHN
- Dash and Plash
- Disney on Ice
- Santa Rosa School of Rock
- Interactive map: Who is releasing police personnel files and who is not
- Caltrans jobs and testing information
- Hiring fairs
Week of 2/11/2019
- Monster Jam
- Bay Area International Children's Film Festival
- Hamilton tickets
- Golden Gate Ferry Feb. 14 schedule changes
- Sand bag locations
- Violet
Week of 2/1/2019
- Takata air bag recall- info. from NHTSA
- Treasure Island Museum
- Spark Joy Bay Area
- The autonomous vehicle parking problem
- National Wounded Warrior Center
Week of 1/28/2019
- Monti Kids
- Free Tax Aid
- Bay Area chef apologizes after Tweet banning MAGA hats from restaurant
- Free pizza for first Super Bowl baby
- Don Quixote at the San Francisco Ballet
- Black Panther screening
Week of 1/21/2019
- Girl Scout Cookies - search by zipcode
- Walk For Life Traffic Advisories
- Oakland A's Ballpark
- Oakland A's Fanfest
- Contra Costa Interfaith Housing
- San Francisco Ballet
- Cal Fire releases statement on Tubbs Fire
Week of 1/14/2019
- Mills College border wall blogs
- Paypal advances for federal workers
- Sandbag locations
- VTA proposed service changes
- Newsom budget proposal
- Criminal Complaint: Jayme Closs case
Week of 1/7/2018
- Gov. Newsom's budget proposal
- Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along Screenings
- Toyota recall information
- Harlem Globetrotters Tickets
- Frost/Nixon Play
- The Marsh.org
Week of 12/31/2018
Week of 12/24/201
- New laws
- Official donation page for Corporal Ronil Singh's Memorial Fund
- Barbershop Forum
- Better at the bin
- Save the Redwoods/Grove of Titans
Week of 12/16/2018
- Christmas Light Displays
- Rex Navarrete Tickets
- Trader Joe's peanut recall
- Camp Fire Benefit Show
- That Don Reed Show
Week of 12/10/2018
- SoCoAlert Sign Up
- Samaritan House in San Mateo
- Toy of the Year Awards
- San Francisco ballet
- Written Testimony of Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google LLC before House Judiciary Committee
- Recalled Judge Aaron Persky's email asking for handouts to pay for legal costs
Week of 12/3/2018
- Community Housing Sonoma County
- Sign up to be a bone marrow donor
- Brave the Bay Event
- "The Santaland Diaries"
- Emergency wireless alerts
- Camp Fire evacuation/repopulation map
- FDA dog food recall
- "A Bronx Tale" Tickets
- Extra Yard for Teachers Summit
- Bay Area Host Committee volunteers
- No Kid Hungry
- Holiday Heroes Fundraiser
- Oakland community toy drive
Week of 11/26/2018
- Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop
- Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Tickets
- Starwood set up a site for data breach questions
- MICHELIN Guide San Francisco 2019 Selection
- National Geographic Travel reveals best trips of 2019
- San Francisco Symphony Holiday Shows
- Circus Bella "Kaleidoscope"
- Christmas For Paradise- Danville fundraiser
- Giving Tuesday
- Random Hats of Kindness
- "Another Hole in the Head" Film Festival
- MPSF speaker series
Week of 11/19/2018
- 'One of these days,' written by survivors of Paradise Camp Fire
- Butte County recovers- Drone images
- Ivan Amodei Tickets
- Trouble in Toyland report
- Paradise Fire Adopt a Family
- Which turkey should be pardoned?
Week of 11/12/2018
- Lafayette Beauty
- Warriors fire relief
- KFC Clothes (On sale November 23rd)
- SF Opera "It's a Wonderful Life"
- SPCA holiday windows greet
- National Kidney Registry
- Cirque du Soleil Volta
- Walmart hires military spouses
- Interactive CalFire structure fire map
- Sonoma County school closures
- Camp Fire Relief: Ways to help
- List: Sports rescheduled due to poor air quality
- Butte County Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons call center to help handle the cases and determine when DNA would be needed to help identify a fire victim. Three numbers to call: call 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 and 530-538-7671.
Week of 11/5/2018
- Air quality concerns due to wildfires
- Butte Co. Camp Fire info (Google doc)
- "100 Things to Do in Oakland Before You Die"
- California fires- register yourself 'Safe and Well'
- High school voting walkouts
- Find your polling place
Week of 10/28/2018
Week of 10/21/2018
- GoFundMe for Garza family
- Study: SPUR- Homelessness in the Bay Area
- Sarah Jones Recipes
- Bark, Brews & Bites
- National Drug Take Back Day
- Map: Locations where suspicious packages were sent
- What we know about the explosive devices targeting Democrats
- Study: More children's cereal linked to weed killer pesticide
- Lard Butt Registration
- SF Gay Men's Chorus Events
- Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
- Oakland Coffee Rush
- Secretary of State
- Don Coscarelli Event
Week of 10/14/2018
- Trailer: Uncrushable: A film by Tyler Florence
- Armenian Food Festival
- Free flu shots
- Margot's Community Center
- Support for Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel
- "Miss Saigon" Tickets
- CDC: Acute Flaccid Myelitis
- "Disney on Ice" Tickets"
- Flu vaccinations
- By The Bay: Non-partisan (non-boring) voters' guide
- More information on Oakland's mayoral candidates - BallotPedia
- Barber Shop Chronicles
- "Mema What Happend to Your Boob!?" Book
Week of 10/8/2018
- Tickets to "The Obligation"
- Day Without Water Campaign
- Save the Redwoods
- Oakland Symphony
- National Law Enforcement Museum
- California unclaimed property
- NYT: Dirtiest block in San Francisco
Week of 9/30/2018
- Rush Soccer for the Pink Fund
- Check your DMV status
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
- San Francisco survey of delivery workers
- USDA beef recall info
- California opioid overdose interactive map
- Marin County Flu Clinics
- Fleet Week
- SFPD Breast Cancer Awareness
Week of 9/24/2018
- Stephen Piscotty bobblehead
- Bay Area Women Against Rape
- Nemr Tickets
- "Black Odyssey" Tickets
- Oakland mayoral forum
- NTSB report
- Register to Vote in California
- Julian Williams at the Commonwealth Club
- Ryan Ahern Tickets; Promo Code is "showpiano"
- Car Safety Week
Week of 9/16/2018
- Kevin Durant Basketball Fantasy Experience
- Scott Capurro Tickets
- San Francisco Medicare Event
- Animal Sanctuary Fundraiser
- The Last Letter
- The Burrito Project
Week of 9/09/2018
- Oakland Cocktail Week
- The Falkor ocean research vessel tour
- Emmanuel Baptist Church Conference on Racial Disparity
- Rolling Loud Festival
- Mark Zuckerberg's essay on mid-term elections
- "On Your Feet"
- Bay Area Pet Fair
- SF Cheese Fest
- Travis Pastrana Nitro Circus Tour
- Sonoma County to test its emergency system
- Free Opioid Forum
- Phantom of the Opera
- Dr. Dain Heer Website
- National Suicide Hotline
Week of 9/2/2018
- San Francisco cleanup event
- Rosie the Riveter weddings
- San Francisco Opera
- "Pick of the Litter"
- "Wilder Than Wild" Film
- First Responder Stair Climb
- Hiero Day
Week of 8/26/18