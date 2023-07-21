Lanes blocked on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Image 1 of 5 ▼ All lanes of the eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge were blocked due to a person having a mental health crisis on July 21, 2023, police said. It created a major traffic delay. From: KTVU FOX 2

Traffic came to a standstill on part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Friday afternoon due to a person experiencing a mental health emergency, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 2:06 p.m. that all lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 on the bridge were blocked. Eastbound I-580 at Sir Francis Drake and the Main St. and San Quentin on-ramps are also closed.

Some travelers stuck in the traffic jam could be seen lingering outside their cars and trucks as they waited for the police activity to be resolved.

Officers said negotiators were at the scene and attempting to resolve the situation.

There is no estimated time of reopening the eastbound lanes.