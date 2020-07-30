Lanes reopen after crisis negotiators respond to man on downtown Oakland I-980 over-crossing

article

Lanes in both directions of I-980 in downtown Oakland have reopened after being blocked for about two hours Thursday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

At around 4:55 p.m. CHP, Oakland police, and the fire department responded to an area where a man in his 20s was spotted partly hanging over the freeway's 12th St. over-crossing. Crisis negotiators were brought in to assist.

A severe traffic alert was issued at 7:11 p.m. Westbound traffic was diverted off at 18th Street. Eastbound traffic had to be diverted off at 11th Street. By around 9 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

There was no update on the condition of the man who may have been in distress.