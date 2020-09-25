Expand / Collapse search

Large group marching through downtown Oakland, BART station closed due to 'civil unrest'

Updated 13 mins ago
Oakland
Bay City News
Oakland demonstration. Sept. 25, 2020.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several hundred protesters are snarling traffic in Oakland Friday evening, marching from Lake Merritt toward the downtown area, according to Oakland police.

Earlier in the evening, the large group had gathered at the Lake 
Merritt amphitheater, then began marching along 14th Street toward City Hall and Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Downtown Oakland protest.

Police said some of the protesters were throwing objects, 
including bottles, at officers. 

A police spokesperson advised motorists to avoid driving through 
downtown. 

BART said its 12th Street Station was closed due to civil unrest. 

KTVU contributed to this report. 