Large structure fire sparks in San Leandro

Traffic has been closed down on East 14th Street between 138th Avenue and San Leandro Boulevard due to a structure fire in the area, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the San Leandro sky Wednesday afternoon. At least four fire engines and more than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze.

As fire crews doused the flames with at least six hoses, the front of the building became visible along with the 7-Eleven sign. The roof also appeared to be partially collapsing in on the structure.

Drivers and community members are asked to avoid the area as fire crews respond. KTVU crews are en route to the area and will provide more details as they are gathered.