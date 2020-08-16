Lightning strikes around Bay Area, raising risk of wildfires

article

It's been a bright and noisy morning around the Bay Area and beyond with thunderstorms bringing flashes of lighting from the Monterey peninsula to the northern end of Marin County.

Sutro Tower in San Francisco got zapped by lightning, one of the hundreds of reported lightning strikes on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service expired at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Viewers shared photos and videos of the powerful storm.

Thunderstorms swept across the Bay Area on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

There is a red flag warning in effect in the Bay Area until Monday, partially because of the chance that lightning could ignite sparks in dry vegetation.

Some fires have been reported, but authorities have not said whether they were caused by lightning.

The scorching temperatures that have blanketed the San Francisco Bay Area may last for several more days. An extreme heat warning remains in effect until Wednesday.