LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on coronavirus crisis in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTVU) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
California is seeing a resurgence in infections and hospitalizations from the virus as more than 277,000 cases have been reported so far.
On Monday, Newsom announced that 23 counties were on the state's watch list, which requires them to close indoor operations for three weeks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.