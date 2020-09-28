Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Heat Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM PDT until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

LIVE: Gov. Newsom on California's response to ongoing wildfires

Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTVU) - California has seen an unprecedented wildfire season and some residents have already had to flee their homes more than once this year. 

State officials have said climate change and global warming are key factors in California wildfires with Gov. Gavin Newsom urging the federal government to take heed. Newsom will provide a noon update on the state's response to ongoing wildfires. 

Northern California's wine country was in flames again Sunday morning after the Glass Fire in Napa County erupted. By Monday morning the blaze had jumped two 11,000 acres with no containment. Fire officials said the priority right now remains on getting residents out of the area. 

Authorities said two other fires, the Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, started in Sonoma County as a result of the Glass Fire. 