LIVE: Gov. Newsom on California's response to ongoing wildfires

California has seen an unprecedented wildfire season and some residents have already had to flee their homes more than once this year.

State officials have said climate change and global warming are key factors in California wildfires with Gov. Gavin Newsom urging the federal government to take heed. Newsom will provide a noon update on the state's response to ongoing wildfires.

Northern California's wine country was in flames again Sunday morning after the Glass Fire in Napa County erupted. By Monday morning the blaze had jumped two 11,000 acres with no containment. Fire officials said the priority right now remains on getting residents out of the area.

Authorities said two other fires, the Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, started in Sonoma County as a result of the Glass Fire.