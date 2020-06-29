LIVE: Newsom gives update on COVID-19 response as state sees surge in cases
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the state's response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, Newsom ordered bars that recently reopened in seven counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in those parts of the state and that bar settings create a higher risk of transmission.