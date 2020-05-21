Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Officials provide new details on arrests made in slaying of Santa Cruz tech exec

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff releases new video, details in death of South Bay tech executive

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office is releasing new details in the death of a South Bay tech executive. Officials released a new video of a man they're calling a person of interest-who stopped in front of Tushar Atre, a few hours before he was kidnapped and killed on October 1, 2019.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KTVU) - Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are expected to provide new details in the arrests made in connection to the abduction and murder of a tech executive. 

On Tuesday, deputies announced that several people were arrested for their alleged roles in the homicide of Tushar Atre, 50. A source told WJBK that one of the suspects was captured in Michigan. 

Atre was forcibly taken from his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 1. 

His body was later discovered on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains later that same day.

Related Stories

Arrests made in homicide of Santa Cruz tech exec

Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing man

Victim in Santa Cruz kidnapping died of gunshot wound