LIVE: Officials provide new details on arrests made in slaying of Santa Cruz tech exec

Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are expected to provide new details in the arrests made in connection to the abduction and murder of a tech executive.

On Tuesday, deputies announced that several people were arrested for their alleged roles in the homicide of Tushar Atre, 50. A source told WJBK that one of the suspects was captured in Michigan.

Atre was forcibly taken from his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

His body was later discovered on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains later that same day.

Related Stories

- Arrests made in homicide of Santa Cruz tech exec

Advertisement

- Body found near vehicle in Santa Cruz kidnapping is of missing man

- Victim in Santa Cruz kidnapping died of gunshot wound