LIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed on COVID-19 and reopening plan

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and health officials will provide updates on COVID-19 and the status of the city's reopening plan on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Click here to watch it live when it starts.

In late June, public health officers paused future reopenings as they saw an increase in infections and hospitalizations, ultimately landing on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list where it remains. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom did mention last week that San Francisco is likely to be removed from the list.

City leaders first began gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions in May, which allowed for some intermixing as the city moved into different phases. However, both city and state health officials noticed that in early to mid-June San Francisco case rates, positivity proportion, and hospitalizations tripled.