LIVE: San Francisco officials provide update on COVID-19 crisis

San Francisco officials will provide an update on COVID-19 infections in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The city seeing an upward trend in cases that has led to more hospitalizations than any other time in the pandemic, officials said on Friday.

"It took us 38 days to go from 2,000 to 3,000 cases. It took just half as long to go from 3,000 to 4,000. And in just 10 days, this month, we went from 5,000 to 6,000 cases of COVID-19," Colfax said before sending this message, "Let me be clear, we are in a major surge of COVID-19."