Livermore involved in officer-involved shooting near I-580

Livermore police on Wednesday said they were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Interstate Highway 580.

Police said the shooting occurred near Kitty Hawk Road. The investigation began about 4 a.m., when Interstate Highway 580 near the Airway Boulevard offramp was closed for a while.

Video at the scene shows CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance, where it appeared he was in handcuffs. There was another man also spotted in handcuffs walking on the highway next to an officer.

No officers were injured, police said, and no suspects were outstanding.

A drone was also spotted flying above.

A man was put into an ambulance after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 21, 2020

A man was taken away in handcuffs after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 21, 2020

The trunk of a car is open following an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 21, 2020

CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above. Jan. 21, 2020

