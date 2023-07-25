Livermore police chief clashes with Alameda County DA over case

Livermore’s police chief is criticizing Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office for not pursuing tougher penalties against a suspect accused in a violent robbery.

That criticism came in a letter written earlier this month by Chief Jeramy Young and obtained by the San Jose Mercury News.

Young demanded Price increase the current penalties against a robbery suspect accused of attacking two women while armed with a gun, back in May.

Police said one victim was beaten and required stitches.

Price has faced criticism from criminal victims and their families for not seeking the toughest penalties against defendants in criminal trials.

There is also an attempt underway to force a recall vote on Price.

She was elected in November after campaigning on a progressive criminal justice platform.