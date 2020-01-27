Lockdown at Tam High School for police activity

Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley is on lockdown and a shelter in place has been issued for police activity in the area.

According to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff's Office, there are "criminal(s) in the area," near the school.

As a precaution, the school has been placed on lockdown while deputies investigate.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place and remain inside with the doors locked.

Deputies say all the students are safe.