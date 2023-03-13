Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Lockdown lifted at West Valley College after 2 detained with replica gun

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 2:48PM
Saratoga
KTVU FOX 2

Police searching for man reportedly armed with rifle at West Valley College

Authorities are searching for a white man who was reportedly seen carrying a rifle at West Valley College.

SARATOGA, Calif. - A lockdown was lifted at a Saratoga community college Monday afternoon after two people with a replica firearm were detained, authorities said.

West Valley College was put on lockdown around 11:14 a.m. after reports of a man carrying a long rifle on campus, according to an alert from the college. 

Law enforcement officers canvassed the campus for two hours in search of the possible threat. 

"There is no active threat at this time and the campus is safe," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The campus said two people were detained in possession of a replica firearm, but didn't say where the pair was located. 

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. 

Lockdown at West Valley College

A community college in Saratoga was on lockdown Monday morning for an alleged armed intruder, the college said.