Lockdown lifted at West Valley College after 2 detained with replica gun

A lockdown was lifted at a Saratoga community college Monday afternoon after two people with a replica firearm were detained, authorities said.

West Valley College was put on lockdown around 11:14 a.m. after reports of a man carrying a long rifle on campus, according to an alert from the college.

Law enforcement officers canvassed the campus for two hours in search of the possible threat.

"There is no active threat at this time and the campus is safe," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The campus said two people were detained in possession of a replica firearm, but didn't say where the pair was located.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.