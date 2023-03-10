Longtime Peet's employee killed after Oakland roof collapses at warehouse

A longtime Peet's employee was killed at an Oakland coffee distribution warehouse early Friday morning when the roof partially collapsed following heavy rains, a company spokeswoman said.

The man, who was not identified, but he had been a "beloved part of the Peet's family for 17 years," according to Mary O'Connell.

O'Connell said another employee suffered minor injuries just before the morning shift.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Foley said crews responded to 650 85th Avenue about 3:20 a.m.

When they arrived, crews saw that a corner of the roof collapsed, and that the man had been struck by falling debris.

A 30-by-30-foot portion of the roof collapsed and killed the man, fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

The section of the roof that fell was about 5 percent of the total roof area.

OSHA officials said they were investigating what happened.

The building was red-tagged after the fatal roof collapse.

According to city records, the buildings' owners applied to have the roof replaced two years ago. It wasn't immediately clear whether that happened.

In a statement, Prologis, which owns the warehouse, said that this is a "tragic accident, and our hearts go out to the employees and their families. We are fully investigating the circumstances of the accident and will work closely with local authorities and our customer."

Peet's said the distribution center was closed indefinitely during the investigation.

A roof collapsed at a Peet's facility in Oakland, killing a longtime employee. March 10, 2023

