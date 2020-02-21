Lori Vallow makes court appearance in Hawaii; bail remains at $5 million

A day after Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children with Arizona ties, was arrested in Hawaii, she has made an appearance in court.

According to officials with the Kauai Police Department on Thursday, Vallow was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho. She is accused of multiple offenses, including desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Idaho authorities are accusing Lori of abandoning Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, delayed law enforcement's attempt to find them, encouraged an individual not named in the statement to delay law enforcement's attempts to find the children, and failing to obey a court order to produce the children to Idaho authorities.

Lori Vallow

Chad Daybell, Lori's current husband, was not taken into custody. He was seen in the courtroom on Friday.

JJ and Tylee were last seen in September 2019. Their disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

In late January, authorities in Idaho say a child protection action was filed on behalf of JJ and Tylee, and that a court has ordered Vallow to physically produce the two children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg within five days of being served with the order.

Authorities in Hawaii say there is no indication that JJ and Tylee are on Kauai.

On Friday, a judge in Hawaii has kept a $5 million bail that was set for Lori, refusing a request by Lori's attorney to lower it to $10,000. In addition, the judge has ordered Lori to surrender her passport upon release from custody.

Another court hearing has been scheduled for March 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, a news conference is also scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Court Documents Reveal Additional Details Surrounding Case

Meanwhile, FOX 10 has obtained court documents that shed light on how the case first developed, after JJ's grandmother reported him as missing to Gilbert Police.

On November 26, detectives in Rexburg went to Lori's home in Idaho to do a welfare check, met outside by Alex Cox and Chad Daybell.

According to the probable cause statement, Cox told detectives he thought JJ was with his grandmother in Louisiana, the same grandmother who made the missing persons report. Cox also said Lori may be in his apartment, but when detectives looked, the place was vacant. Meanwhile, they say Daybell acted as if he did not know Lori very well, and did not have her number.

Chad and Lori got married in Kauai on November 5.

Daybell would later admit to having Lori's number, and gave it to detectives.

That same day, detectives found Lori back in her own apartment. She said JJ was in Gilbert with a friend named Melanie Gibb. Investigators could not reach Gibb by phone, and asked Lori to contact her and have Gibb call police.

The documents reveal Lori told detectives that JJ and Melanie were watching the movie Frozen 2. After not hearing from Gibb, Gilbert Police went to her house, but she was not home.

Later that night on the phone, Gibb told officers JJ had not been there for several months.

The next week, Gibb told police that both Lori and Chad called her on the same day as the welfare check. She says they separately asked her to lie to police about having JJ. Gibb says Lori knew JJ was not with her when she told police that.