Los Gatos 'Party Mom' to face 63 charges of giving minors alcohol, encouraging teens to have sex

The Los Gatos mother accused of giving minors alcohol and encouraging them to have sex will hear her charges in court Monday morning after a grand jury indicted her on more than 60 counts last week.

Shannon O'Connor, 49, will be arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on 20 felonies and 43 misdemeanors, including accusations on giving alcohol to children as young as 14 years old to the point of throwing up.

The District Attorney said O'Connor engaged in this behavior over an 11-month period in 2020.

Her case has experienced many delays for a number of different reasons.

Her attorneys even looked at a plea deal that would have sentenced O'Connor to 17 years, but in the end, they opted to head to trial.

About 17 victims testified to a grand jury, which ultimately led to the latest indictment.

O'Connor is being held at the Elmwood Women's Complex in Milpitas.