Lyft will suspend rideshare operations in California

Lyft announced on Thursday that it plans to suspend rideshare operations in California beginning tonight at 11:59 p.m.

"We are going to keep up the fight for a benefits model that works for all drivers and our riders. We’ve spent hundreds of hours meeting with policymakers and labor leaders to craft an alternative proposal for drivers that includes a minimum earnings guarantee, mileage reimbursement, a health care subsidy, and occupational accident insurance, without the negative consequences," Lyft said in a blog post.

This month, Lyft and Uber were ordered by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman to reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors under state law AB5, which took effect on Jan. 1. In response to the ruling, both companies said they would have to temporarily pause operations.

"This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips," — Lyft

Judge Schulman refused to grant Uber and Lyft more time to appeal his court order. The judge found no reason to push back his Aug. 20 deadline for the companies to appeal the preliminary injunction he issued on Monday before it could take effect, Bloomberg reports.

"I am unconvinced that any extension of the 10-day stay is required," Schulman said. "Both applications are denied."

