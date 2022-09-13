Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

article

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including areas like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.

There are no reports of damage so far.

The Geological Survey indicates the Rodgers Creek Fault is the likely culprit for the earthquake. The most recent moderate earthquake to strike along this fault line was back in 1969.

We will update this story with more details as we learn them.