Major injury crash in San Jose

San Jose police said there were major injuries Monday morning at a two-vehicle crash on Senter Road and E. Capitol Expressway.

Police said the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m.

Road closures are in place.

Police said commute traffic will be impacted for a significant amount of time.

Multiple witnesses told KTVU the driver of the red truck ran a red light, and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

Those witnesses say the driver attempted to run, but police were able to track them down.

The drivers of all of the vehicles survived.