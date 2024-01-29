South Bay sheriff calls off search for man suspected of attempted murder

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for a man suspected of attempted murder who was on the run in the South Bay.

Authorities in the South Bay spent hours searching a local park for a man who they say shot someone who was serving him with legal papers.

Christopher Croul, 64, is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous, authorities said on Saturday. A shelter in place was issued for the surrounding area.

Christopher Croul

Mount Madonna County Park was shut down as authorities searched for Croul. A man who was on a weekend hike in the park said a ranger told him to leave immediately.

"'We're evacuating the park. You guys are going to have to leave,' and we said, 'What's going on?' He says, 'It's a public safety issue.'" Mike O'Rear told KTVU.

The park reopened Sunday morning. We're still working to learn if the authorities found Croul or if they think he ran away. Sheriff's deputies are telling anyone who sees him to immediately call 911.