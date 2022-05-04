Man armed with knife at San Jose elementary school: police
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man described as despondent and armed with a knife showed up at a San Jose elementary school, police said, prompting a shelter-in-place.
San Jose police said police got a call about the man about 10:50 a.m. at Empire Gardens Elementary School at 1060 E. Empire Street.
Police were able to reach the man and call for the department's mobile crisis team.
No injuries have been reported.