Man dead, woman injured in hang-glider accident at Milpitas park

A man was killed Monday and a woman was injured after a hang-gliding accident at a Milpitas park.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Ed R. Levin County Park.

A man died, and a woman was critically injured. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

Editor's note: It was previously reported that a third victim was also wounded. It is confirmed that there were only two victims involved in the accident.