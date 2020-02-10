Man dies during 2-alarm Oakland house fire

article

A man was killed Monday morning during a two-alarm fire in East Oakland, fire officials said.

The blaze was first reported at 44 Malta Court around 4:30 a.m. The smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate Highway 880 and the freeway's junction with 98th Avenue.

Neighbors said they tried to bang on doors to try to help. A total of four people live inside the home. The home was under construction and there was a large piece of plastic leaning up against a heater, neighbors said.

A second person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.