Man fatally shot in San Francisco, police say

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Despite those efforts, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities said there have been no arrests in the case.