Man fatally shot in San Francisco, police say
article
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street.
Responding officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Despite those efforts, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Authorities said there have been no arrests in the case.