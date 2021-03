article

San Jose police are at the scene of a shooting where an adult male victim has suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

SJPD posted the news on Twitter Tuesday at 4:19 p.m. Police are at the scene located in the 3200 block of Kawalker Lane.

There is no suspect information at this time. No further details were immediately available.

Kawalker Lane is closed in both directions while police investigate.