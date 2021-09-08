Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Gilroy police officer

article

A Gilroy police officer fatally shot a man who had allegedly fired an initial shot at the cop early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of an intoxicated man in the 100 block of Fourth Street. The first officer who arrived at the scene encountered the man and within seconds he shot at the officer, authorities said.

The officer returned fire, striking the man at least one time during the exchange.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His name is not being released at this time.

The involved officer was not struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

The fatal officer-involved shooting is being investigated by Gilroy police, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is conducting its own independent investigation, as is standard protocol in such cases.